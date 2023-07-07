Delhi court summons former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

The summons was issued requiring both Brij Bhushan as well as his assistant secretary Vinod Tomar to appear before the court on July 18.

news Wrestlers protest

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court has summoned Brij Bhushan Singh, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former Chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, (WFI) in connection with allegations of sexual harassment by six leading female wrestlers of the country. The summons was issued requiring both Singh, as well as his Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar, to appear before the court on July 18.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet in the case, running over 1,000 pages, was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Mahima Rai for offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Tomar has been accused of offences under Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Reportedly, the charge sheet contains statements from around 200 witnesses.



Last week, the CMM transferred the alleged sexual harassment case to the court of the ACMM Jaspal, which deals with cases of MPs and MLAs, and was scheduled to be taken up the charge sheet for consideration on Tuesday, July 4. Justice Jaspal directed the complainants’ lawyer to apply for a certified copy at the court’s copying agency. In the FIR registered at the Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugged her, as well as assaulted and inappropriately touched other athletes.