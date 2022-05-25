Delhi court sentences Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in terror funding case

A Delhi court on Wednesday, May 25, awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case. Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on Malik. The life term was awarded for two offences â€” Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA. All the sentences will run concurrently.

The quantum of punishment for the offences in the terror funding case, was pronounced amid tight security at the Patiala House Courts. During the course of the hearing, Malik said: "I will not beg for anything. The case is before this court and I leave it to the court to decide it." "If I have been involved in any terrorist activity or violence in 28 years, if Indian Intelligence proves this, then I will also retire from politics. I will accept the hanging... with seven Prime Ministers, I have worked," he told the court.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told the court during the hearing that the accused is responsible for the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley. The central probe agency also argued for the death sentence for Malik. On the other hand, the amicus curiae sought life imprisonment as a minimum punishment in the case.

Malik had pleaded guilty in the matter earlier. In the previous hearing, he told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him, including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.