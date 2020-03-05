Delhi court issues fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya convicts, now to hang on March 20

All the four convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies and their mercy petitions have also been rejected by the President.

news Court

A Delhi court Thursday issued fresh death warrants for execution of the four convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The four will be executed on March 20 at 5.30 am. All the convicts in the case are to be hanged together.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana fixed March 20 as the new date of execution after it was told by the Delhi government that the convicts have exhausted all their legal remedies. The lawyer for the four death row convicts also told the court that there was no legal impediment for the court in proceeding to fix the date of execution.

Speaking to the media, Nirbhaya’s mother said she hopes that this is the final date and they would be hanged on March 20. The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far due to delays by them in exhausting legal remedies.

“The morning of March 20 will be the morning of our life. If there is any chance, I would like to see them die. While dying, Nirbhaya had asked to ensure they get such punishment that such crime is not repeated ever. Till the time they are not hanged, the struggle will be on,” Nirbhaya’s mother said to the media.

The President has already rejected the mercy petitions of all the four convicts.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gangraped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. She had died after a fortnight.

Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly took his own life in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.