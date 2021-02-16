Delhi court grants Disha Ravi access to lawyer, FIR, and warm clothes

Disha has been allowed to meet with her parents for 15 minutes and has been granted access to her lawyer for 30 minutes.

news Court

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed climate activist Disha Ravi's application seeking access to her lawyer, talktime with family during the police custody, warm clothes, books and home-cooked food.

The 22-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with allegedly editing and sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest and was sent to five days police custody the next day.

Besides warm clothes, meet with parents for 15 minutes and access to lawyer for 30 minutes, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma has also allowed her access to the First Information Report (FIR) in the 'toolkit' case, the remand application and arrest memo.

Disha was taken from Bengaluru to New Delhi on Saturday, however her lawyers had alleged that they were allowed to access her only after she was remanded to 5-day police custody by a Delhi court.

The Delhi police has meanwhile alleged that the open source Google document, referred to as a toolkit, was started by Poetic Justice Foundation, based out of Canada. The police have alleged that this group has connection to Khalistani movement, which the group has denied.

Disha's friends at Fridays for Future have meanwhile said that their group has been in touch with many international groups over various protests and it is common practice for such organisations to spread the word about causes they support.