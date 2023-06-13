Delhi cops seek CCTV footage from foreign wrestling federations in Brij Bhushan case

Police sent notices to federations in five nations seeking CCTV footage and other information related to the wrestlersâ€™ sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan, Hindustan Times reported.

news News

The Delhi Police, which is investigating the allegations of sexual harassment by wrestlers against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has sent notices to wrestling federations in five nations, seeking information including CCTV footage related to the wrestlersâ€™ allegations. This development came within a week of the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against Brij Bhusan, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, June 13. Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexual harassment by at least seven wrestlers, including a minor, resulting in the filing of two FIRs so far.

The notices have reportedly been sent to wrestling federations in Indonesia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan, countries where the alleged incidents of harassment occurred during various tournaments. The Delhi Police is expected to file a chargesheet in the case by June 15, after recording statements from nearly 200 individuals, including the complainants, protesting wrestlers, coaches, referees, colleagues of Brij Bhushan, and others involved.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police had requested the complainants to provide evidence such as pictures, videos, or WhatsApp chat messages to substantiate their allegations. On June 5, two women wrestlers received notices from the police, requiring them to submit the evidence within a day. One of the complainants had alleged that Brij Bhushan tightly hugged her for 10 to 15 seconds following her victory at an overseas tournament, and that she had positioned her hand close to her breast to fend off unwelcome advances. The Investigating Officer at the Connaught Place police station specifically sought a photograph capturing the moment of the alleged hug.

Read: Give photo, audio, and video proof: Delhi police issue notice to wrestlers

In another notice, a wrestler and her relative were asked to provide details regarding threatening calls they had allegedly received after filing complaints against Brij Bhushan. The relative received a separate notice, specifically requesting video recordings, photographs, call records, and WhatsApp chats related to the threatening calls.

Since April 23, several prominent wrestlers, including Olympians, have been staging protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding action against Brij Bhushan. However, they were detained by the Delhi Police after marching towards the new Parliament building during its inauguration on May 28. In response, the wrestlers announced their plan to immerse their medals in the Ganga river as a form of protest. Following six hours of negotiations with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on June 7, the wrestlers agreed to temporarily suspend their protest until June 15.

Watch: Wrestlers Protest against Brij Bhushan and absurd justifications of his supporters | Dhanya Rajendran