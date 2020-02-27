Delhi communal riots: Death toll rises to 32

Five more deaths were recorded at GTB hospital, a senior Delhi Health Department official told PTI.

news Delhi riots

The death toll in the communal riots in Delhi reached 32 on Thursday, senior officials told PTI. On Wednesday night, the number was at 27. Over 200 people have been injured in the violence that broke out late on Sunday night between those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and right-wing groups.

"Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, so death toll at that hospital has gone up to 30, taking the total toll to 32," a senior Delhi Health Department official told PTI.

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital had reported two fatalities on Wednesday.

There have been heavy police and paramilitary deployment in the national capital since Wednesday. Flag marches have been ongoing to ensure security and disperse crowds.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra was in Chand Bagh – one of the badly affected areas in the riots – for a flag march when he said that people could open their shops and go about their business without fear.

“Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don't assemble in groups, especially the youth,” he told news agency ANI.

#WATCH Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra during a flag march in Chand Bagh area announces, "Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don't assemble in groups, especially the youth". #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/nYhseSjf00 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

Government officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went to the riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement on Wednesday, over two days after the violence first broke out during the time when US President Donald Trump was visiting the city.

The Prime Minister said on Twitter that he had done an “extensive review” of the situation in Delhi, and that police and agencies were working to restore normalcy.

“Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” he said.

Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Muslim residents and their families in many riot affected areas were reported to be leaving, fearing for their lives and safety, not knowing when they will be able to return.

(With PTI inputs)