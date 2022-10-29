Delhi-Bengaluru Indigo flight grounded after suspected fire

The airlines in a statement said that all passengers and crew are safe and an alternate flight is being arranged.

news Accident

An emergency was declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after sparks were seen from the wings of a Bengaluru bound Indigo flight (6E-2131), on Friday, October 28, during take off, following which the aircraft was grounded at the Delhi airport. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by a passenger named Priyanka Kumar. “Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened,” she said in her twitter video, in which sparks can be seen coming from under the wings of the flight.

“An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff & aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft is being arranged,” said Indigo airlines in a statement. According to PTI, there were around 180 passengers on board.