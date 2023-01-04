Delhi accident: No indication of sexual assault in womanâ€™s post-mortem report

Doctors of the Maulana Azad Medical College who carried out the autopsy said that the cause of death was "shock and hemorrhage as a result of injury to the head, spine, left femur and lower limbs"

The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old woman, who was hit and dragged by a car, indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault", according to the Delhi Police. The police on Tuesday, January 3, also recorded the statement of the victimâ€™s female companion who was riding pillion on the scooter with the victim and had fled the accident spot "out of fear". The eyewitness' account will be important evidence in getting the accused punished and more CCTV footage has been recovered that could help establish the sequence of events on Sunday night, the police said. While public outrage simmered over the incident and the alleged apathy shown by the police initially, there was heavy police deployment outside the victim's residence.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 4 km. Her body was found in the Kanjhawala area. The body was handed over to her family on Tuesday, December 3, for cremation.

Doctors of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) board who carried out the autopsy opined that the provisional cause of death was "shock and hemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and lower limbs"."All injuries collectively can cause death in the ordinary course of nature. However, injury to the head, spine, long bone and other injuries can cause death independently and collectively in the ordinary course of nature," the doctors opined. "All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible vehicular accident and dragging," the preliminary report said.

The doctors said they would be able to offer a final opinion after the receipt of the chemical analysis and biological sample reports. "Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault. The final report will be received in due course," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order). Sources said that there were no injury marks on her private parts.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family and assured that the government will appoint the best lawyer to fight the case. The chief minister said that he spoke to her ailing mother and that his government will take care of her treatment. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party sought the dismissal of the DCP of the Outer District for allegedly shielding the accused.

During a press conference, Hooda said that they have found a woman who was accompanying the victim at the time of the incident. Since she was scared after the accident, she left the victim and fled from the spot, he said. Police said the victim's friend did not speak about the accident with anyone else.