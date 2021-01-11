Degree, engineering colleges in Karnataka to reopen from Jan 15

Colleges can also begin cultural and sports activities, the state government said.

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to reopen classes for intermediate semesters of degree, diploma and engineering colleges from January 15. Canteens and libraries which were closed until now will also be allowed to be open. Colleges can also begin cultural and sports activities, the state government said. The decision came after Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatha Narayan CN, who is also in charge of Higher Education, held a meeting with the state COVID-19 technical advisory committee.

However, a decision is awaited on physical classes for Class 11 students, which were expected to resume from January 15. This decision comes after the state government had allowed students of Classes 10 and 12 in Karnataka to attend schools starting January 1 after a nine-month hiatus, following the lockdown imposed over the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

Students who wish to attend classes in school were asked to carry letters from their parents giving consent. Teachers in government schools took COVID-19 tests before the reopening of schools. Within a week of schools reopening for Class 10 and PU-II students, more than 200 teachers across Karnataka have tested positive for the coronavirus. The government had mandated that all teaching and non-teaching staff must undergo a COVID-19 test before educational institutions reopened.

All educational institutions in the state have been closed since mid-March, 2020, when the state government had announced a lockdown in wake of the pandemic followed by a more stringent lockdown announced by the Union government.

Even the last Class 10 or SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Board exams which were due to be held in the last week of March were postponed along with the last paper for PU-II board exams. The government had decided that all examinations for students in Classes 7, 8 and 9 in the state be also cancelled. The English paper for PU-II students which had to be postponed was held only in June.