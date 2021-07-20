Deepika Padukone curates audio festival ‘Care Package’ on Clubhouse

Touted to be the first audio festival on Clubhouse, ‘Care Package’ curated by actor Deepika Padukone will feature global leaders, motivational speakers, and artists.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the launch of an audio festival titled ‘Care Package’ on Clubhouse. Scheduled on July 20, between 7 pm and 8.30 pm, the audio festival is touted to be the first-of-its kind. The actor announced that the programme will consist of conversations and performances curated by her from global leaders who prioritise ‘care’.

“This package, carefully curated by Deepika Padukone, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders from across the world that prioritise ‘Care’.(sic),” the poster read. The lineup includes life coach and author Jay Shetty, General partner at Andreessen Horowitz, Sriram Krishnan, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Paul Davison, Head Of International at Clubhouse Aarthi Ramamurthy, multidisciplinary artist and entrepreneur Raghava KK, among others.

Three themes will be discussed as a part of the session. ‘My Relationship with Self-care', will be the topic discussed by Deepika Padukone, Aarthi Ramamurthy, Raghava KK and Sriram Krishnan. The segment with Artidote founder Jovva Ferreyera has been titled ‘Breathe’. The last theme, ‘Love and Care- How is it different’, will be discussed by speakers Jay Shetty, plant-based dietician Radhi Devlukia, Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan. Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad will close the programme with a performance from 08.15 pm to 08.30 pm.

Sharing the details, Deepika wrote: “I’m super excited to launch ‘Care Package’ - an audio-first festival that cares! This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise ‘care’. Join me today, July 20, from 7 pm-8.30 pm IST on Clubhouse!”

Deepika Padukone has been a vocal advocate for de-stigmatising and creating awareness about mental health.

On the professional front, Deepika will be seen in the upcoming Hindi movie 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the biographical sports film stars actor Ranveer Singh in the lead, who will be seen as cricketer Kapil Dev.