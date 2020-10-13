Deep depression crosses north Andhra coast near Kakinada, heavy rains forecast

Crops, thatched huts and trees are likely to suffer damages, said IMD.

news Weather

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema as a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal crossed north Andhra coast, close to Kakinada, on Tuesday and laid over the north coastal region of the state. The deep depression is forecast to bring heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana, Rayalaseema, south Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathawada, Goa, south Konkan and Karnataka, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is also likely to cause damages across East and West Godavari districts, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Krishna districts in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with Yanam (a region of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh).

Thatched huts may suffer damage, trees are likely to be uprooted and there could be breaches in kutcha road due to heavy rainfall. The IMD also expects some damage to paddy crops, banana and papaya plantations and orchards. Drumstick trees and horticultural crops are also likely to suffer as will coastal agriculture due to salt spray.

"Deep depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada on Tuesday morning and lay over north coastal Andhra Pradesh," said a Met official.

IMD Hyderabad scientist K Nagaratna briefing the movement of the depression pic.twitter.com/m5iXmUiGTT â€” Bala (@naartthigan) October 13, 2020

It crossed north Andhra Pradesh between 6.30 am and 7.30 am with sustained wind speeds of 55 to 65 kilometre per hour (kmph) and gusting to 75 km.

In the past six hours prior to 5.30 am on Tuesday, the deep depression moved westwards with a speed of 24 km and lay centred at 8.30 am about 15 km west-northwest of Kakinada and 200 km east-southeast of Khammam in Telangana.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a depression during the next six hours and further weakens into a well-marked low-pressure area during the subsequent 12 hours," IMD said.

Coastal doppler weather radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur are monitoring the deep depression.

"As per radar imagery, rain bands lie along the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior districts. Moderate convection also lies over south Odisha and Telangana," said the Met official.

The Met department has issued wind warnings as squally wind speeds reaching 55-65 kmph and gusting to 75 kmph are very likely to prevail over west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off the coast of Andhra in the next three hours.

Winds are expected to gradually decline in the next six hours after the three hours wind warning.

"Sea condition will be rough to very rough over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the coast of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Tuesday noon and over the Gulf of Mannar on Tuesday and Wednesday," said the official.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

On Monday night, at several places in West Godavari district, there was heavy rain. It almost rained the entire night.

The Bay of Bengal sea was also very rough at Uppada near Kakinada in East Godavari district.

On Tuesday, Yanam recorded a maximum rainfall of 25 cm and Injaram 23.5 cm.