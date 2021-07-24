Death toll rises to 9 in Karnataka due to rains, landslides

As the rains receded in Karnataka on Saturday, the extent of the devastation caused by flood-like situations in the state became apparent. The death toll due to the spell of rains in coastal, Malnad and northern parts of the state rose to nine while rescue efforts were on for those who were still missing.

In Uttara Kannada district — which bore the brunt of the damage — 117 relief camps were opened to house 9,655 people displaced by the rains. Landslides were reported in Jajigudda, Bairumbe, Anshi Ghat, Arabail Ghat, Dabaguli, Kalache, Talakebail in Sirsi, Joida, and Yellapur in the district. Four of the nine deaths in the state were reported in this district while search efforts were on to look for three others missing. In all, more than 12,000 people were affected in the district while 3,000 people were rescued.

Fifty houses were completely damaged due to the rains in the district and 146 houses were partially damaged. There was damage reported in seven schools and one primary health care center in the district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in 12 districts for rescue operations.

The body of a 12-year-old girl, Kiran Shanura Veebhuti, who was washed away in the floods on Friday, July 23, was found by rescue teams at Chikkodi in Belagavi district. As many as 300 people in Yaduravadi village of Belagavi district were evacuated in boats to safer places as the village was inundated. Rainwater has submerged thousands of houses and several others are on the verge of collapse in the region.

The floods have damaged state highways across Kodagu district while flooding was reported in areas in Hassan, Chikkmagaluru, and Shivamogga districts.

In Hassan, six houses were completely damaged and 78 other houses were partially affected by the rainfall. Officials from the National Highways Division of the Public Works Department continued the restoration work to make the Shiradi Ghat roads motorable again. A landslide near Donigal on Thursday, July 22, led to the Hassan district administration diverting all traffic to Charmadi and Sampaje Ghat routes.

The Shiradi Ghat is one of the main routes linking Bengaluru with the coastal city of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra told TNM that they were waiting for updates from the Hassan district administration and indicated it could take up to two days to clear the damage.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday, July 24, directed district-in-charge Ministers to stay put in their respective districts and monitor the relief and rescue operations there.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said that the rains will begin to recede by August 3. “As per the analysis, Karnataka has received the highest rainfall over the past 48 hours and has had the highest inflow in the reservoirs as well,” he added.

Rajan added that the state will experience scattered moderate to light rains, and heavy rains have been forecast for isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Malanadu districts like Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Belagavi districts.

With IANS inputs.