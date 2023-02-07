Death of Chennai teen in juvenile home: Rs 10 lakh solatium announced

Seventeen-year-old Gokul Sree was allegedly beaten to death by staff members of a juvenile reform home in Chengalpattu in December last year.

news Custodial death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, February 6 announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of 17-year-old Gokul Sree, who was allegedly beaten to death by staff members of a juvenile reform home in Chengalpattu in December last year. Gokul, a resident of West Kannadapalayam in Tambaram, was arrested on December 29 last year over allegations of trying to steal batteries from the Railway department. He was later handed over to the juvenile home, where he was allegedly beaten to death.

A press release from the Chief Ministerâ€™s office stated that Gokul's mother will be provided a solatium of Rs 10 lakh, of which Rs 2.5 lakh will be given from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The release also said that Gokulâ€™s mother has been allotted a house at Annai Anjugam Nagar, which is nearing completion of construction. The flat is being constructed under the Anaivarukkum Veedu government housing scheme by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

The press release further mentioned that a high-level committee chaired by a retired Madras High Court judge will be constituted to improve the function of juvenile homes, special homes, and rehabilitation centers that come under the purview of the Juvenile Justice Board. A retired civil servant and representatives from NGOs will also be on the committee.

The announcement of solatium came days after IAS officer Valarmathi, who was the former director of social defense, was transferred to Ranipet district as a collector following allegations of negligence and inaction. Activists also alleged that the IAS officer protected the District Child Protection Officer, who had allegedly tried to hold a â€˜compromiseâ€™ discussion with Gokulâ€™s mother Priya. Valarmathiâ€™s transfer order was issued by the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, V Irai Anbu, on February 3. Former Tirupathur district collector Amar Kushawha was appointed as the new director of social defense.

Following an investigation based on a complaint filed by the Gokulâ€™s mother Priya, the Chengalpattu police arrested the six accused staff on January 14. The accused, identified as Superintendent of Child Welfare Mohan (30), Chandrababu(39), Anast Raj (29), Vijayakumar(30), Vidyasagar(33), and Saranraj(36), were booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).