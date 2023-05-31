DCW chief summons top cop after identity of minor survivor revealed

In a video circulated on social media, a person claiming to be the uncle of the minor survivor reveals their identity, a criminal offence as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi district, Pranav Tayal, over a video circulating on social media in connection with the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ML Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In the video, a person claiming to be the uncle of the minor survivor reveals their identity, a criminal offence as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The accused (Brij Bhushan) in the matter is highly influential and has not been arrested till date. The Honourable Supreme Court, considering the sensitivity of the case, and direct threat to the survivors, especially the minor one, had directed the police to provide them security. In such a scenario, the act of revealing the minor survivor's identity has to be dealt with seriously," read the summons. Maliwal has asked DCP Pranav to appear before the commission on June 2 with the copy of enquiry into whether the WFI chief is linked to the act of revealing the identity of the minor.

The wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two First Information Reports were registered on April 28, one under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor, and another for sexual harassment of other complainants against the WFI chief.