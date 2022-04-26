Days after Chennai custodial death, OPS seeks transfer of case to CBI



Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, April 25, demanded that the state government transfer the custodial death case of Vignesh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a statement issued eight days after the death was reported, he has also asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to pay a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Vignesh as compensation and offer a government job to a family member.

Panneerselvam said that two persons, Vignesh and Suresh, were taken into custody by the city police recently for allegedly carrying ganja and a knife. The next day Vignesh, who used to offer horse rides at Chennai’s Marina Beach, died after vomiting. Police said that he suffered a seizure and passed away on the way to a hospital. Condemning the death that took place in police custody, Panneerselvam said, “As per reports, the police officials had paid a sum of Rs 1 lakh to the victim's brother. Vignesh's employer had given the amount to the police towards funeral expenses. The city police in turn gave the sum to the victim's brother.”

Panneerselvam also said that people are doubting if the DMK government is trying to cover up the crime. Though the police officials involved in the incident have been suspended and the case is transferred to the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), the victim's family feels that justice will not be delivered as the probe agency falls under the state government, Panneerselvam said.

Twenty-five-year-old Vignesh was taken into custody by the G5 Secretariat Colony police station, along with Suresh, a construction worker, on April 18. Police said that the next day, Vignesh had a seizure and died while being taken to the hospital. The family alleged foul play in the death. On April 22, the probe into the case was transferred to CB-CID. Three police officials from the G-5 Secretariat police station — Sub-Inspector Pugalum Perumal, head constable Pavun Raj and Home Guard personnel Deepak were also suspended in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission, on April 23, registered a case regarding the custodial death of Vignesh following a complaint.

