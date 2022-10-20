Daya Bai ends hunger strike; says will resume if govt doesn't keep promises

The 81-year activist ended days long hunger strike in front of the Kerala Secretariat for the endosulfan victims in Kasaragode.

Social activist Daya Bai, on Wednesday, October 19, said that she ended her long hunger strike with the hope that the Kerala government will keep the assurances made to the Samara Samithi. The activist held a sit-in protest in front of the state Secretariat for better medical facilities for the endosulfan victims in Kerala's Kasaragod district. Daya Bai told TNM that if the assurances are not met she will resume the strike. She ended the strike after assurances given by the Kerala government in resolving the issues faced by the victims and meeting their various demands.

Though the 81-year-old activist was shifted to the general hospital in the city from the protest venue, after her health condition got worse, she continuing the hunger strike at the hospital. After holding discussions with state ministers Veena George and R Bindu, who visited her at the hospital for a second round of talks, the activist agreed to have a cup of water ending her 18-day-long stir.While Health Minister George told Bai that all the stated demands could be achieved together, Higher Education Minister Bindu extended all support to her and assured that the activist could contact her any time, an official statement said.

Stating that the government has been taking a sympathetic stance towards the victims of Endosulfan and their families, George said they were given all the assurances in writing.nAs the agitators said that there were some ambiguities in connection with the government's assurances given by them during their earlier visit to meet the social activist, discussions were held again with Daya Bai and the Samara Samithi, the organisers of the protest, making it more clearer, George added.

The first round of talks with the ministers had turned inconclusive earlier this week over some demands raised by the activist but the government sent them again to end the hunger strike by the octagenarian activist.Bai had sought to ensure better healthcare facilities in Kasaragod district and also demanded that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) be set up there.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his press conference on Tuesday, had made it clear that the government could not accept the demand for AIIMS in the northernmost district of the state and expressed hope that Bai would understand this and end her agitation.Daya Bai began her indefinite hunger strike in front of the state secretariat here, on October 2 alleging that the state government had abandoned the Endosulfan victims and demanding to ensure better healthcare facilities in Kasaragod district, where there maximum number of victims are living.

The social activist was shifted to a hospital on October 4 after her health deteriorated. On October 8, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan visited Daya Bai and pledged his support to her. Endosulfan, an organochlorine insecticide and acaricide, was used widely on crops like cashew, cotton, tea, paddy, fruits and others until 2011 in Kerala, when the Supreme Court banned its production and distribution.

Endosulfan's toxic effects on humans and related health hazards are well established.The apex court had on May 13 this year pulled up the Kerala government for not paying the compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the victims of Endosulfan and directed the state Chief Secretary to hold monthly meetings and ensure necessary medical help to them.

With PTI inputs