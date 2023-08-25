Day after accusing BJP of tarnishing Chhattisgarh govt's image, CM Baghel meets Priyanka

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had accused the BJP of tarnishing the image of his government, on Friday met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and discussed several issues.

Baghel also met former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

“Had a meeting with our leader, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi today. There was meaningful discussion on many issues including the politics of the country, the state, and the future strategy,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Baghel and his government in Chhattisgarh are facing the heat of the central agencies just ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the mineral-rich state.

He had arrived in the national capital on Thursday and also addressed a press conference alleging the misuse of the central agencies by the BJP government at the centre.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had carried out searches at several locations in the state, including his political adviser Vindo Verma.

Following the searches, the ED arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Chandrabhushan Verma of Chhattisgarh Police and three others -- Satish Chandrakar, Anil Dammani and Sunil Dammani -- as part of its ongoing investigation into the Mahadev app money laundering case.

The ED had initiated a PMLA investigation based on FIRs registered by the Chhattisgarh Police. The FIRs were registered by the Visakhapatnam Police and other states were taken on record.