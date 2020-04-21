Data from south states, Maharashtra on COVID-19 samples tested in India

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 11 am on April 21.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended to May 3.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10.30 am on April 21:

â€” Andhra Pradesh has tested 30,733 samples. The state has a total of 722 cases, with 92 recoveries and 20 deaths.

â€” Kerala has tested 19,756 samples so far and of these, 19,074 have returned negative. The state currently has 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 297 recoveries and 3 deaths.

â€” Tamil Nadu has tested 46,985 samples so far, with 1,520 people testing positive. 38,082 samples have returned negative while 2,108 are under process. 457 people have recovered and 17 people have died due to the disease.

â€” While Telangana provided data April 19, it did not release any data on April 20. A total of 872 cases have been reported in the state 186 recoveries and 18 deaths.

â€” Karnataka has collected 23,460 samples, with 408 people testing positive. The state has recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths, while 112 persons have recovered.

â€” Maharashtra has tested 76,092 samples, with 71,611 negative and 4,666 samples testing positive till date. The state has recorded 232 COVID-19 deaths, while 572 people have recovered.

Public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Researchâ€™s (ICMR) testing strategy has now been expanded and all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/clusters (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres. Symptomatic ILI patients will have to be tested within seven days of presenting with the illness.

Earlier, the guidelines limited testing to those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.