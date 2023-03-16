Dasara trailer released: Naniâ€™s big budget film will hit theatres by end of March

Dasara is an action-thriller set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines of Telangana. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Shine Tom Chacko in prominent roles.

Flix Telugu cinema

The official trailer of Nani starrer Dasara, one of the biggest Telugu films to hit theatres this month, was released on Wednesday, March 15. The trailer showcases Telugu actor Nani in a rustic get-up, and has stirred excitement among fans. Dasara is an action-thriller set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines of Telangana. Written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the film is set to release across the world on March 30 in multiple languages.

Dasara also features Keerthy Suresh, with whom the newly released trailer opens. It is speculated that she plays a major role in the film since the end of the trailer also shows Keerthy and Nani looking at each other, rather intently. Apart from her, Dasara stars Malayali actor Shine Tom Chacko in what looks like the role of the antagonist. The character posters of the film which were released to date have all been received very well by fans.

Dasara is Naniâ€™s first big-budget mass-action film which will have a pan-India release. He dons an avatar that is both intense and power-packed. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The music is by Santhosh Narayanan and the cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan.