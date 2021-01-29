Darshan's 'Roberrt' faces release issues in Andhra, pro-Kannada activists protest

The President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, however, told TNM that the activists were not connected to the KFCC.

Flix Controversey

On Friday, pro-Kannada activists gathered outside the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in Bengaluru, protesting over reports that Sandalwood actor Darshan's Roberrt was facing obstacles for release in Telugu in Andhra Pradesh. They asked the Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce (APFCC) not to indulge in linguistic politics, and added that they would not allow Telugu films to release in Karnataka if their demand was not met.

Darshan's Roberrt is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 11 and the star wanted the Telugu dubbed version to release on the same date. However, the AFPCC reportedly said that the film cannot be released on the said date. Following this, Darshan, director Tharun Sudhir and producer Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda approached the KFCC to file a complaint.

Speaking to TV9 Kannada, Avinash, an activist who was leading the protest, said, “If Darshan’s film Roberrt is not allowed to release in Andhra Pradesh, we will not allow any Telugu films to release here [Karnataka]. That is why we have gathered here to protest. The Film Chamber should prove that they are proud of being Kannadigas and work for the betterment of actors from Karnataka. Those opposing the films of our actors in different states should not have stooped so low."

When TNM reached out to Jairaj, President of KFCC, he said, “Some people were protesting and creating a ruckus. But in no way are we [KFCC] or the APFCC connected to it. Actor Darshan and the makers of Roberrt have submitted a written complaint regarding the issue to us, and the President of the APFCC has assured us that he will look into the matter and resolve it quickly.”

He further added that the two film chambers are amicable with each other and that this is just a passing cloud. The protesters sat outside the KFCC for a couple of hours and left, he said.

Meanwhile, actor Darshan in a media interaction said, “The KFCC has agreed to our requests. It has said that it will solve the problem. Producers trust us to make money; it is our obligation to fight for the same. That does not mean that we will stall the release of Telugu cinema in our state. We do not involve linguistic politics in our cinema."