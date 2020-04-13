Darshan says ‘Roberrt’ release only after normalcy returns

The star announced this through a post on his social media page.

Flix Sandalwood

Darshan starrer Roberrt was slated to hit the marquee on April 9 to cash in on the Easter weekend but the coronavirus scare and the nation-wide lockdown did not let it happen. Darshan’s fans are naturally upset over it but they will have to wait for the new release date.

In order to lift the spirits of his fans, on Friday Darshan posted a message on his social media page, making it clear that the new release date will be announced only later. The star tweeted, “May your faith in God bring peace and prosperity into your lives. Have a blessed Good Friday. Roberrt will soon come to you when things are back to normal. Stay home and stay safe.”

May your faith in God bring the peace and prosperity into your lives. Have a blessed Good Friday#Roberrt will soon come to you when things are back to normal. Stay Home & Stay safepic.twitter.com/s5pVcqMTHL — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) April 10, 2020

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and has three heroines – Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monteiro in the star cast. Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu plays the main antagonist in it. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music, V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt.

When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan’s character in it is named Roberrt but the director put an end to all guesswork and clarified that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka, which was also directed by Tharun Sudhir.

It may be mentioned here that Darshan is basking in the massive success of his last release, Odeya. Directed by MD Sridhar, the film was bankrolled by Darshan’s close friend Sandesh Nagraj under the banner Sandesh Productions. Raghavi Thimmayya (Sanah Thimmayya) played the female lead in this flick. The technical crew of Odeya comprised Krishna Kumar for cranking the camera with the background score by V Harikrishna, and music by Arjun Janya.

(Content provided by Digital Native)