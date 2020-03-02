Darshan’s ‘Roberrt’ release date fixed?

Flix Sandalwood

The Darshan starrer Roberrt is progressing rapidly with the team wrapping up the final schedule. The latest reports suggest that the film is likely to hit screens on Good Friday, which falls on April 10. However, an official confirmation on the same is expected.

The team had plans to shoot a song sequence in Spain. However, things do not look promising for the film’s crew after the coronavirus outbreak. The makers have cancelled the schedule and decided not to go anywhere outside India for the shoot.

Directed by Tharun Sudhir, the film has three heroines – Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monteiro. Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu plays the main antagonist in the film. The teaser of the film was released on February 16 to coincide with Darshan’s birthday and has increased the expectations of Darshan fans.

There are also reports that the film may be released in Telugu as well. Producer Umapathy Srinivas said in a media interaction that he is contemplating a simultaneous release in Sandalwood and Tollywood, and is discussing the possibilities with distributors in Andhra and Telangana states.

The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, has worked with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt. When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan’s character is named Roberrt but director Tharun Sudhir put an end to all guesswork and clarified that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka, which was also directed by him.

Darshan is expected to shift his entire focus to his next project titled Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka. The historical is directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and will be bankrolled under the banner Rockline Entertainers.

