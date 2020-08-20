A dangerous obession for Manja: Chennai cops fight growing sales of abrasive thread

Since the lockdown began in March, police have noted a sharp rise in sales and use of manja thread and atleast 18 persons have been injured so far.

news Crime

In addition to the ongoing surveillance connected to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chennai police have been pressed into action to deal with another problem in the city - the manja menace. Since the lockdown began in March police have noted a sharp rise in sales and use of the manja thread. Atleast 18 persons have been injured so far after coming in contact with these sharp strings. As a result, police stations across the city have been ordered to clamp down on the sale of manja.

Manja is an abrasive thread used in kite flying and is coated with glass. The final product is sharp enough to cut into other strings. But this thread can also slice into human flesh. In 2015, the Chennai police issued a prohibitory order banning flying kites with manja but over the last five years the city has seen multiple cases of injuries caused by the thread. Chennai police now tell TNM that the number of such cases have risen to alarming levels during the lockdown and blame the growth in sales of the thread on the increasing levels of unemployment.

Cases in lockdown

As early as May, a four-year-old girl in MKB Nagar suffered an injury in the neck after she found herself tangled in the manja thread. The incident forced former Chennai city police Commissioner AK Viswanathan to issue an internal circular to detain offenders under the Goondas Act. He had pointed out that the time for warnings was over.

But in August alone, atleast 5 persons have been injured due to the abrasive thread. On August 3, a traffic police constable suffered injuries on his nose when he was riding his bike on the Padi flyover. And on August 15, atleast four persons were injured in separate cases in North Chennai, leading to multiple raids in the area. 200 kites were reportedly seized and 55 persons were arrested by the police and later let out on bail.

The Madhavaram police, who were part of the raid, tell TNM that their station confiscated atleast 30 bundles of manja.

"We arrested five persons who were selling this thread and they were all young men, two of them were engineering students," says an official from the station. "These people were emboldened by the fact that the police were busy with lockdown duty and started this business. They had nothing else to do - no work or college, so they were trying to make some quick money," he adds.

Clamping down on sellers

Villivakkam law and order inspector Rajeesh Babu who has been given the special duty to curb the sales of manja in the city has seized 700 kites since august and 38 spools of manja since the beginning of August. Every station, he says, has been booking atleast one person a day for possessing manja. The inspector was assigned special duty after the traffic constable was injured.

"This thread is not manufactured in Tamil Nadu, it is coming from north India, from places like Delhi and Punjab. People here are buying this manja in bulk through e commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart and then sell it locally on mobile applications like OLX. This is how it is getting distributed," he explained. The police have so far arrested 12 persons in four days through a crackdown via information obtained through OLX. "After that, four more people have been injured this week and the Assistant Commissioner has asked me to focus on ending the manja menace again," he adds.

The inspector states that several of the men arrested were from lower middle class families and resorted to selling manja as they had lost their jobs.

"They saw this as a source of income during the lockdown. The people who fly these kites are young men and children," he explained. While the kites cost Rs.75 to Rs.150, the manja costs between Rs.500 to Rs.1500 per bundle.

The police point out that the thread which is responsible for injuries is usually found a certain distance away from the source of kite flying. So, this makes finding the fliers difficult to trace, forcing the police to work on cutting off the source of manja.

"Every station in the city is alerted to keep track of kite flying on the weekends and Sundays," says the inspector. "But with companies now opening again we are expecting the numbers to reduce drastically. We will continue to monitor the situation till then."