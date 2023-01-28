Dancer and social media star Ramesh found dead in Chennai apartment

Dancer Ramesh, who recently appeared in Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil film Thunivu, passed away on Friday, January 27. He was found dead on the ground floor of his apartment in Tamil Nadu Slum Board Flats, KP Park, near Pulinathope. He had a huge fan following on social media platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram for his dance moves.
The Basin Bridge police have initiated an investigation into the nature of his death. They told TNM that they have filed a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), to enquire about and report on the possibility of a death by suicide. “The reasons behind the death can be ascertained only after the investigation,” the police added. The demise has shocked Ramesh’s fans, and many of his followers expressed condolences to the family members of the dancer.
Ramesh gained popularity on Instagram after he performed the famous ‘moonwalk’, an iconic dance move signature to the late Michael Jackson, at various localities in North Chennai. His dedication and talent earned him nearly 80 thousand followers on Instagram, and many of his videos reached a million views.
Ramesh has also appeared in many television shows like Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded on Zee Tamil. Very recently, he made an appearance in the Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu, which was directed by H. Vinoth. The movie was a much-awaited Pongal release this year.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or experiencing suicidal ideation, please intervene and help. Here are some helpline numbers of organisations that work towards suicide prevention, and offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.