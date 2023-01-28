Dancer and social media star Ramesh found dead in Chennai apartment

The incident happened in Tamil Nadu Slum Board Flats, KP Park, where he resided. Ramesh had garnered a huge fan following on social media platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram for his dance moves.

news Death

Dancer Ramesh, who recently appeared in Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil film Thunivu, passed away on Friday, January 27. He was found dead on the ground floor of his apartment in Tamil Nadu Slum Board Flats, KP Park, near Pulinathope. He had a huge fan following on social media platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram for his dance moves.

The Basin Bridge police have initiated an investigation into the nature of his death. They told TNM that they have filed a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), to enquire about and report on the possibility of a death by suicide. “The reasons behind the death can be ascertained only after the investigation,” the police added. The demise has shocked Ramesh’s fans, and many of his followers expressed condolences to the family members of the dancer.

Ramesh gained popularity on Instagram after he performed the famous ‘moonwalk’, an iconic dance move signature to the late Michael Jackson, at various localities in North Chennai. His dedication and talent earned him nearly 80 thousand followers on Instagram, and many of his videos reached a million views.

Ramesh has also appeared in many television shows like Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded on Zee Tamil. Very recently, he made an appearance in the Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu, which was directed by H. Vinoth. The movie was a much-awaited Pongal release this year.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or experiencing suicidal ideation, please intervene and help. Here are some helpline numbers of organisations that work towards suicide prevention, and offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.