Damage caused to houses during Maradu demolition to be compensated: Ernakulam Collector

Maradu demolition

The four apartment complexes are expected to be demolished on January 11 and 12.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Friday said that houses that are damage owing to the demolition of the four apartment complexes in January will be completely compensated. His statement comes as relief to owners of several houses that neighbour he four apartment complexes - Alfa Serene, Golden Kayaloram, H2O Holy Faith and Jains Coral Cove.

The preparatory works for the demolition of the four apartment complexes had caused damage to some of the neighbouring houses. Walls of houses, staircases and surrounding walls of many houses in the area have incurred cracks already.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the apartment complexes for violating Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The local body officials of the Maradu municipality had been protesting earlier demanding that the district administration assure house owners with regard to the compensation for the damages.

Speaking to the media after holding a meeting with the stakeholders including house owners, municipality leaders, Ernakulam Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, the District Collector said that damage incurred to houses during the preparatory works of demolition, will be borne by the contracting companies.

“The main concern of the house owners were regarding the insurance cover. Insurance amount will be fixed based on the market value of the building. The post blast damages will be covered through insurance and pre-blast damages will be compensated by contracting companies,” said Collector S Suhas.

He also said that a visual documentary of the area has been done and will be done once again three days before the demolition. As of now, it has been decided that the apartments will be demolished on January 11 and 12.

“If at all any houses get completely damaged, the full compensation will be covered through insurance. And if there are already some damages with the houses, and during demolition, if it aggravates, that will also be covered by insurance company,” assured the Collector.

According to the district administration, there are at present four houses which are at high risk. “The contracting companies have informed that it will provide the financial aid for renting houses to live in. Even after the blast, there is a requirement for the people in those houses to live on rent, the local body will bear the charges as per the contingency charges,” said the Collector.

Meanwhile, the officials of Maradu municipality told media after the meeting with Collector that they will restart protest if the assurance is not given in a written statement.

“We are people’s representatives and we are raising their concerns. The district administration has made many similar assurances before but we need these things to be written on record to us. Otherwise we will resort to protest,” said TH Nadeera, chairperson of Maradu municipality.

