Dalit woman assaulted by Karnataka coffee estate owner, suffers miscarriage

Jagadeesh Gowda, the owner of the coffee estate in Chikkamagaluru, was also accused of locking up 14 daily wage labourers working in his estate.

A 20-year-old Dalit woman sufferred a miscarriage following an alleged assault by the owner of the farm she worked in on Saturday, October 8 in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. Arpitha, a daily-wage labourer who was working in a coffee estate, was allegedly assaulted by the estate owner Jagadeesh Gowda, after he picked a fight with her and 13 others workers. An irate Jagadeesh asked the labourers to hand over their phones and barred them from stepping outside the estate over money borrowed by them, Arpitha said.

An altercation ensued when she resisted the farm owner's demands and this is when she says she was pushed against a wall, causing her to suffer blood loss and miscarriage. The gruesome incident was reported in Pura village near Janugadde in Chikkamagaluru district where coffee estate owner Jagadeesh was accused of brutality against 14 Dalit labourers by locking them up in a room inside his estate.

Arpitha's mother Geetha approached the Balehonnur police station with a complaint against Jagadeesh, and he was charged under sections 504 (insulting), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 320 (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is yet to be arrested in the case. "We were shocked to find that the owner had confined the workers in a room and assaulted my daughter," Geetha told TNM. "We filed a complaint against the owner because we want justice. He has to pay for his actions," she said.

Geetha said that six Dalit families were working at the estate living in a line of houses built within the estate. The families were engaged in work at the coffee plantation in the estate. However, there was unrest in the last two weeks over a fight between the owner Jagadeesh and one of the workers, Manju. When the workers decided that they would leave the estate and find work elsewhere, an angry Jagadeesh ordered the workers to stay there until they returned the money borrowed from him.

"The owner asked all the workers to return their phones and told them they cannot leave the estate, not even for ration. My daughter did not agree to this and argued with the owner. In this argument, the owner pushed her against a wall," Geetha told TNM. She rushed to the estate when she came to know about the assault on Sunday. "I saw all the families were locked up in a tiny room, and the owner refused to relent," Geetha said. Jagadeesh insisted that the workers had to pay him back the money he was owed, she said.

But after Arpita complained of pain, she was taken to a government hospital by the farm owner's son Tilak where the health staff said she had suffered severe blood loss and miscarriage.