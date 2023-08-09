Dalit student allegedly dies by suicide at IIT Hyderabad

Mamita Nayak (23), a postgraduate student, joined the institute on July 27.

news Suicide

In less than a month, another student from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, was found dead on Monday August 7. The deceased identified as Mamita Nayak ( 23), pursuing M Tech first year, belongs to a Scheduled Caste community. She was found dead in her dorm room. While police suspect that Mamita died of suicide, her family alleges that she could have been harassed by fellow students in the institute.

The Sangareddy Rural police have filed a case of suspicion under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and are investigating the death.

According to the police, Mamita, a native of Odisha, had joined IIT Hyderabad to pursue M Tech on July 27. The police have recovered a suicide note written in Odiya and English.

In the purported suicide note Mamita cited financial issues, depression as reasons for her extreme step. The English translation of the note read: “I request all to forgive me. I have no wish to live any more. I was in tension since the day I did my B Tech. I have some financial problems. I have not been feeling good for the past six months and I have been depressed. Even with financial problems at home, I did not do anything despite being the elder of two siblings. Thinking of this makes me more depressed. I thought after reaching IIT, everything will be alright. Instead, after coming to Hyderabad I felt I can never do a job. I have never felt peace in my life. I cannot reach my goal. Please forgive me,” according to The Times of India.

Her family members however refuse to believe that Mamita could have died by suicide. They said that Mamita was not under any financial crisis.

Mamita’s uncle told the media that she was a bright student and suspects that she could have been harassed by fellow students. “She spoke with her mother this past weekend and showed her pictures of her room. She is not unfamiliar to Hyderabad; she attended coaching sessions here. We suspect that she was the victim of ragging,” he alleged.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sangareddy Rural police said, “Mamita joined IIT a few days ago. The suicide note mentioned that she was suffering from depression. We sent the body for post mortem.” the police said.

On Monday, Mamita’s hostel mates got suspicious when she did not respond to their calls. Later they informed authorities who found her dead in the room.

Earlier on July 25, D Karthik (21), a second-year student from the same institute went missing from the campus. The student, who hailed from Miryalaguda in the Nalgonda district, was found dead in Visakhapatnam RK beach on July 25. According to the police, Karthik died by suicide reportedly due to stress of not being able to clear his backlogs.





If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.