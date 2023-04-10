Support us

Many people have condemned the spiritual leader’s actions, calling it pedophilic and liable for punishment under anti-child sexual abuse laws.

Written by  TNM Staff

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after he was seen behaving inappropriately with a child during a public event. Videos of the incident show a young boy interacting with the Dalai Lama at the event, and the Dalai Lama then asking the boy to perform a vulgar act. Many people have condemned the spiritual leader’s actions, calling it pedophilic and liable for punishment under anti-child sexual abuse laws. After the video faced intense backlash, the Dalai Lama on Monday, April 10, issued an apology to the boy and his family for “the hurt his words may have caused.”

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” the statement said. Adding that the Dalai Lama “often teases people in an innocent and playful way,” it said that he regrets the incident. 

In 2019, the Dalai Lama had come under the scanner for saying that if the next Dalai Lama were a woman, “she should be attractive.” He was forced to issue an apology then too, saying, "His Holiness consistently emphasises the need for people to connect with each other on a deeper human level, rather than getting caught up in preconceptions based on superficial appearances."

