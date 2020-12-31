Dakshina Kannada police detain 3 men for alleged pro-Pak slogans in SDPI celebrations

Police are investigating three videos from the celebrations including one video that was shared widely on social media.

news Sedition

Police in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district detained three men in connection with a sedition case registered over alleged shouts of 'Pakistan Zindabad' during celebrations by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members in Ujire. The three men â€” Mohammed Harshad (22), Dawood (36) and Isaak (28), are residents of Pilichandi Kallu Kuvettu village in the district.

On Wednesday, police officials at Belthangady police station registered an FIR (first information report) after pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised during celebrations by SDPI members when their candidate won in the Gram Panchayat elections. The celebrations were held outside SDM College in Ujire around 2.30 pm in the afternoon. Police officials said SDPI and BJP members were present near the counting centre where party members had gathered.

A video of the celebrations was widely circulated on social media however, many raised doubts about whether the shouts in the video were 'Pakistan Zindabad' or 'SDPI Zindabad'.

Speaking to TNM, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) BM Laxmi Prasad said there are two videos, apart from the one that was shared widely, that the district police are investigating. "In the video that was circulated yesterday, the (shouts) are too difficult to understand. But we have found two other videos of the incident, where it can be heard," BM Laxmi Prasad said.

Police have sent the videos for an analysis to determine what was said and by whom. The counting of votes in the gram panchayat elections in Karnataka was held on Wednesday. BJP leaders including Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje called for a ban on SDPI based on the videos circulated.

The FIR was registered under Sections 124A (sedition), 143 (Punishment for a member of an unlawful assembly), read with 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).