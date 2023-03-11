Dainik Jagran booked for false report alleging Bihar man was murdered in TN

While the article claimed that Shambhu Mukhiya from Bihar’s Madhubani was killed in Tamil Nadu when he went to a fish market, police said that the man had died by suicide inside his house.

news Controversy

The Tiruppur Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against the Hindi daily newspaper Dainik Jagran for allegedly publishing false news about a young man from Madhubani in Bihar being killed in Tamil Nadu. The news article, published on Friday, March 10, claimed that Shambhu Mukhiya, a man from Madhubani, was killed in Tamil Nadu’s Pallipalayam. According to Tamil Nadu police, however, the man had died allegedly by suicide. He had also been married to a woman who is native to Tamil Nadu, the police said.

The police alleged that the false news was published in Dainik Jagran with an “intent to create disharmony” between people of different regions and states. The development comes days after a few videos falsely claiming to depict Bihari migrant labourers being attacked by Tamil people were circulated widely on social media, triggering fear among many migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. Dainik Jagran has been booked under section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 66D of the Information Technology Act (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource).

The article’s headline in Dainik Jagran claimed that a Bihar youth who went to the market to buy fish was killed in Tamil Nadu. According to Tamil Nadu police, however, Shambhu had been working in Tiruppur, and had been worried about his sister not being married. On March 5, Shambhi died by suicide inside the bathroom of his house, and his body was found by his wife, police said.

एक झूठ खबर छपा है कि मधुबनी के युवक की तमिलनाडु में हत्या | इस खबर की जब अनुसंधान की गई तो यह पाया गया कि मधुबनी का युवक शंभू मुखिया तमिलनाडु के तिरुपुर में काम करता था। शंभू मुखिया ने तमिलनाडु के ही एक लड़की से विवाह किया था। 1/4 pic.twitter.com/ea14MQG8sl March 10, 2023

On March 2, Tamil Nadu Directorate General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu issued a statement clarifying that Bihari migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu were not in danger. The video statement was issued after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alluded to media reports of attacks on Bihari migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister was reportedly referring to a report from the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar which falsely claimed that Bihari migrant labourers were being subject to ‘Talibani’ style attacks in Tamil Nadu. Several other allegations were made by the newspaper which were later found to be false. The Tiruppur North police booked an editor of Dainik Bhaskar under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(i)(b) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the IPC.

On March 3, the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department also issued a statement refuting the claims that north Indian migrant workers are under attack in the state. The state’s Chief Minister MK Stalin interacted with migrant workers in a factory in Tirunelveli on March 7 and enquired about their well-being. Meanwhile, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Union Minister TR Baalu met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna and presented a report sent by CM Stalin on the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government for the security of migrant workers from north India.

