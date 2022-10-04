Dailyhunt partners with LinkedIn to bring curated news insights to its users

The two companies will also explore other partnership avenues in future that can help the growing community of working professionals.

Atom Business

Content discovery platform Dailyhunt has announced a one-year strategic partnership with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network to make LinkedIn’s News and Insights available on the Dailyhunt app. Through this partnership, LinkedIn aims to leverage Dailyhunt’s platform to strengthen its reach across the country with detailed news and curated insights.

Dailyhunt will be able to engage its users in a new way with access to LinkedIn News’ in-depth analysis of trending topics across business, technology, economy, and career, a press release stated. The two companies will also explore other partnership avenues in future that can help the growing community of working professionals.

According to Nirajita Banerjee, Managing News Editor at LinkedIn India, the platforms News team has 200 editors spread across the world who create, curate, and cultivate news and views in the form of articles, short posts, or videos with an aim to build the voice of the global workforce through news, ideas, and community. “With this partnership, our news coverage will reach a wider audience and help them gain knowledge that’s critical for them to succeed professionally,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno infotech, which operates the Dailyhunt brand, stated that Dailyhunt is committed to innovating its offerings to meet the evolving content needs of its users. “Our collaboration with LinkedIn News is designed to provide users with easy access to a plethora of comprehensive information. This will enable users to discover and stay updated on news topics and key developments across industries. We are looking forward to partnering with LinkedIn News in catering to the growing appetite among users to stay up-to-date with professional news,” he added.

Dailyhunt English language users can now access LinkedIn News stories on their news feed.

Dailyhunt said it has worked towards onboarding multiple partners on the app in order to provide comprehensive content consumption options for its over 350 million users.