Cylinder blast at TN fire station officerâ€™s home: One killed, seven injured

Five neighbouring houses were damaged in the incident that has left at least three people still trapped under debris.

One person has been killed, as many as seven people have been injured and many others are still trapped after a cylinder exploded at a residential house in Tamil Naduâ€™s Salem district, destroying at least two homes in the area. According to the police, a cylinder exploded at the house of Padmanabham, who is a special fire station officer, at Salemâ€™s Bandurangan Street.

Visuals from the spot showed that due to the impact of the blast, the house had completely collapsed. Two people who were passing by the house on the road were also injured after parts of the building that were flung due to the impact of the explosion fell on them while they were walking by. Five neighbouring houses were damaged in the incident.

Several rescue workers have been deputed to clear the debris at the site, after the house collapsed due to the massive explosion that occurred at Padmanabhanâ€™s house. A neighbouring house has also completely collapsed due to the blast, reports say.

One person, identified as 80-year-old Rajalakshmi, died during the explosion, according to the police. The explosion that rocked the area left several people trapped under the debris of the two homes that collapsed. As many as three people, including a child, are still trapped under the debris, people say.

When the cylinder exploded, initially, five people, including Padmanabhan, his wife Devi and son Lokesh were trapped under the debris. They were later reduced safely by fire and police personnel. Another family, including a man named Ganesan, his wife Lakshmi and mother Amsaveni were also rescued from under the debris by rescue workers. However, three people, including a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, are still trapped under the debris. Efforts are on to rescue them, police have said.

The injured people have been rushed to the Salem government hospital and are undergoing treatment there.