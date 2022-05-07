Cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal likely to reach Andhra-Odisha coast early next week

The IMD said it can give details of the cyclone, its wind speed, and landfall location only after the formation of the depression on May 7.

A low-pressure area that has developed over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and make its way to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores early next week, officials said. The weather system over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move north-westwards and strengthen into a depression on Saturday, May 7, the India Meteorological Department said. The IMD also said it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday evening.

“It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till May 10 evening and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast,” the IMD said.

The weather office also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week in view of the likely formation of the cyclonic storm. The Odisha government said disaster response and fire services teams were kept on standby following the forecast.

The region has witnessed cyclones in the last three summers -- Yaas in 2021, Amphan in 2020 and Fani in 2019.

The low-pressure area is very likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. It is likely to reach the coast on May 10, he said. "We have not yet made any forecast on where it will make landfall. We have also not mentioned anything on the possible wind speed during the landfall," Mohapatra said.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have been put on alert to maintain a vigil on the movement of fishermen in the sea.

"The IMD can give details of the cyclone, its wind speed, landfall location only after the formation of the depression on May 7. As the sea condition may be rough from May 9, fishermen should not venture out. We have estimated that the wind speed of the cyclonic storm will remain at 80-90 kmph in the sea," Mohapatra said.