Cyclonic storm Asani makes landfall in Andhra, weakens into deep depression

Asani would further weaken into a depression and emerge into the Bay of Bengal in the Yanam-Kakinada region in the state, the state Disaster Management Authority said.

Cyclonic storm Asani made landfall between Machilipatnam and Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh late on the night of Wednesday, May 11, after weakening into a deep depression, the State Disaster Management Authority said. Asani would further weaken into a depression and emerge into the Bay of Bengal in the Yanam-Kakinada region in the state, SDMA Director B R Ambedkar said in a release.

However, coastal AP districts would receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places with winds gushing to a speed of 50-60 km per hour, he said. "People should remain cautious and fishermen should not venture into the sea as Bay of Bengal would continue to be rough," Ambedkar added.

On Wednesday evening, Asani lay centred some 20-30 km off Machilipatnam coast in Krishna district. Many districts along the Bay of Bengal coast witnessed moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Asani even as the government machinery has been fully geared up to meet any emergency.

While it was previously believed that it would not make landfall, Asani continued its advancement towards Andhra coast on Wednesday and changed course unexpectedly.

While Wednesday witnessed heavy rainfall along the Andhra coast including storm and local flooding- the IMD had also issued warning to fishermen for Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.

Asani and now the remnant system brought heavy rainfall to large parts of not just Andhra Pradesh but also in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

As wind speed disrupted flight movements at Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh government set up more than 450 relief camps for persons likely to be affected, through the day, the system moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 7 kmph. It is likely to move north-northwest wards along the Yanam, Kakinada and Tuni coasts and emerge into west-central Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh coast, as a further weaker system around Thursday night, the bulletin said.

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Collectors of Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to be on high alert. He said funds have been sanctioned for relief measures.

He said impact of the cyclone will be felt in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, West Godavari, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts and directed the officials to be more vigilant in coastal areas and low-lying areas.

The state government will provide Rs 2,000 to every family or Rs 1,000 to every individual while returning from the relief camps so that they can repair their houses damaged due to rains.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to keep diesel generators, JCBs and other material required for relief measures ready and also essential commodities like rice, pulses and cooking oil are available. Stating that there is a heavy rains forecast in some areas, he directed the officials to take immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.