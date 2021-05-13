Cyclone over Arabian Sea: IMD issues red, orange, yellow alerts for Kerala

A cyclonic storm has begun forming over the Arabian Sea, due to which parts of Kerala have already been experiencing rain and thunderstorms over the last few days.

With a cyclone forming over the Arabian Sea, many parts of Kerala are likely to see extremely heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for different districts in the state.

"A low-pressure area has formed over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today, the morning of May 13. It is very likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area over Lakshadweep area by the morning of 14th, concentrate into a depression over the same region by the morning of 15th and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," IMD said.

For May 14, Friday, the IMD has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta district, and an orange alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. For May 15, Saturday, a red alert has been announced for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. On the same day, an orange alert has been announced for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts for May 16, Sunday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Lakshadweep during May 13-16 with isolated extremely heavy falls on May 13 and 14; heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Kerala during May 13 to 16 with extremely heavy falls (â‰¥ 20 cm) at isolated places on 14 & 15," the IMD informed.

Some districts in Kerala have been experiencing heavy rainfall with thunderstorms starting around noon for the last few days. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has instructed people not to venture outdoors during the thunderstorms. Fishing has also been restricted in coastal areas. The KSDMA has further advised people to be careful about trees and billboards in public places, as they can fall during heavy rains and winds. On May 12, a huge 100-year-old banyan tree was uprooted due to a storm, causing a roadblock. No casualties were reported.

Reports of coastal erosion have emerged from various parts of the state, with rough seas near Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. Those living in coastal districts have begun to take precautions to protect themselves and their property ahead of the storm, and some have even relocated themselves.