Cyclone Nivar: Telangana likely to receive heavy rains over next 2 days

The Andhra government has alerted the district officials to remain on standby and has dispatched NDRF and SDRF teams.

news Cyclone Nivar

Heavy rains are likely to batter Telangana in the next couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. In IMD's latest bulletin released on Tuesday, a yellow and orange warning for the state in several districts was also issued. The rainfall effect is due to the influence of Cyclone Nivar in the Bay of Bengal.

For November 25, the state has been issued yellow warning, according to which, "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana." The warning also states that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Mahboobnagar, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Medchal Malkajgiri, Khammam, Narketpet, Suryapet and others.

The intensity of rainfall on the following day on November 26 will increase further, as there is an orange warning. "Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana." Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall throughout the state, while the districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Mahboobnagar, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Medchal Malkajgiri, Khammam, Narketpet, Suryapet and others are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, with the effect of Cyclone Nivar, heavy rains are also expected in Andhra and Rayalaseema regions as well. The Andhra government has alerted the district officials to remain on standby and has dispatched NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams. Fishermen in the coastal regions have been told not to venture into the sea.

As per the latest IMD update, the 'severe' cyclonic storm Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, as per the IMD bulletin released at 8:00 am on Wednesday morning. It is very likely that the cyclone will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the night of November 25 with a wind speed of up to 145 kilometres per hour.