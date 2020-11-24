Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assures support to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

According to IMD, over the next 24 hours, the cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further into severe cyclonic storm and cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the impending Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to cross the state and the Union Territory by Wednesday. PM Modi has reportedly assured all possible support from the Union government. Six teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are stationed in Cuddalore district while two teams are stationed in Chennai.

"Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," the PM tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of the impending cyclone through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Cabinet Secretary had told the officials that the Crisis Management Committee is aiming at "zero loss of life" and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas. He has ordered strict implementation of the advisories. Fishermen are not allowed to venture into the sea.

A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, centred about 410 kilometres east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. According to the weather department, over the next 24 hours, it is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Wednesday as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kilometre per hour (kmph) gusting to 120 kmph.

Sea conditions are likely to be very rough to high over these regions. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas for the next 24 hours.

The atomic power complex in Kalpakkam about 70 km from Chennai is geared up to meet Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to cross the coast near Mamallapuram and Karaikal in Puducherry on Wednesday evening.