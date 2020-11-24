Cyclone Nivar Many roads in Chennai already inundated as rains intensify

Cyclone Nivar is expected to turn into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds of 145 km per hour, before making landfall between Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. At 12:30 pm on Tuesday, the cyclone was 450 kilometres away from Chennai, and the city has been receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning. Several populated neighbourhoods, including Parrys Corner and Vyasarpadi were flooded. Further, beaches, which have been closed to the public since lockdown, are rough, indicative of the storm that is coming.
Here are some visuals of the City ahead of Cyclone Nivar:
This video was shot on the East Coast Road between Chennai and Mahabalipuram, on Tuesday:
The Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai saw high tide and rough waves:
Visuals on Twitter show a severely flooded Parrys Corner in Chennai:
A flooded main road in Chennaiâ€™s Nandanam area:
A waterlogged street in Chennaiâ€™s Vyasarpadi area:
Meanwhile, in Chennai and neighbouring districts, precautionary measures have also been taken for the fisher community, with nets and boats shifted to higher grounds. Fishermen have also been warned to not venture out into the ocean.
Suburban trains in Chennai have also been cancelled from 10 am on November 25 until further orders. The government has also declared holiday on November 25, Wednesday, with all public offices to remain closed.
Avoid travel during #CycloneNivarâ€” Sri Vidhya (@srividhyapt) November 24, 2020
In Pondicherry too, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy reviewed preparations in coastal areas for Cyclone Nivar. All departments are on high alert and arrangements have been made to quickly restore electricity and water.
"All departments are on high-alert & will work in close coordination for restoring electricity, water etc. We're working overtime to ensure that there's no loss of life," he said.