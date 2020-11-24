Cyclone Nivar: Many roads in Chennai already inundated as rains intensify

From inundated main roads in Chennai to safety measures of fishermen, people show how Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the upcoming cyclone.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to turn into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds of 145 km per hour, before making landfall between Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. At 12:30 pm on Tuesday, the cyclone was 450 kilometres away from Chennai, and the city has been receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning. Several populated neighbourhoods, including Parrys Corner and Vyasarpadi were flooded. Further, beaches, which have been closed to the public since lockdown, are rough, indicative of the storm that is coming.

Here are some visuals of the City ahead of Cyclone Nivar:

This video was shot on the East Coast Road between Chennai and Mahabalipuram, on Tuesday:

The Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai saw high tide and rough waves:

Visuals on Twitter show a severely flooded Parrys Corner in Chennai:

Severe waterlogged roads already in many parts of Chennai. This is from Parrys, Chennai.



Exercise caution and step out only if necessary. Rains are gradually expected to pick up here onwards.#chennairains #COMK pic.twitter.com/Tq7r9QWUUW â€” ChennaiRains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) November 24, 2020

A flooded main road in Chennaiâ€™s Nandanam area:

This is one of the main roads of #Chennai and already flooded.



If illegal construction in low-lying areas, marshlands was not allowed at all, we can be prevent a lot of damage every #monsoon #Nandanam #CycloneNivar #Cyclone #CycloneAlert #flooding pic.twitter.com/GoOxncuvBd â€” Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) November 24, 2020

A waterlogged street in Chennaiâ€™s Vyasarpadi area:

Water logging started in many low lying areas @ #Chennai



Picture : Vyasarpadi #CycloneNivar pic.twitter.com/dZpVe6hhlJ â€” Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, in Chennai and neighbouring districts, precautionary measures have also been taken for the fisher community, with nets and boats shifted to higher grounds. Fishermen have also been warned to not venture out into the ocean.

#CycloneNivar



Fishermen at Mandhavaiputhukuppam prepared to face #NivarCyclone. Boats and nets shifted to higher grounds. All arrangements in place in coastal areas of #Villupuram. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/OO5CiGlylw â€” Shreya P Singh (@ShreyaPSinghIAS) November 23, 2020

Suburban trains in Chennai have also been cancelled from 10 am on November 25 until further orders. The government has also declared holiday on November 25, Wednesday, with all public offices to remain closed.

In Pondicherry too, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy reviewed preparations in coastal areas for Cyclone Nivar. All departments are on high alert and arrangements have been made to quickly restore electricity and water.