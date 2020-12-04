Cyclone Burevi weakens to deep depression but heavy rains predicted

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours.

As cyclone Burevi approaches Tamil Naduâ€™s southern coast, it has been progressively weakening, currently a deep depression. As per the latest update from Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD), this deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar, closer to the Ramanathapuram district coast, remained stationary at about 5.30 am on December 4, Friday. The associated wind speed of the depression that lay stationed at about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban was around 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph.

Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar at 0530 IST today is close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban . The associated wind speed is about 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph. pic.twitter.com/UTnITPHjjB â€” India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 4, 2020

This is further likely to weaken into a depression, with wind speeds coming down to about 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph during the next 12 hours. As per the latest bulletin issued by Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the deep depression is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi district during next six hours. Wind speeds during crossing are expected to be around 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep as well on December 4, 2020.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast and north Sri Lanka coasts during next 12 hours. They have also been warned not to enter along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24-hours.

IMD had earlier predicted that Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm. Deep depression is a stage of cyclone formation or de-intensification.

In the week ending December 2, Tamil Nadu had received very large excess rainfall, recording 55 cms while its normal level is 25.3 cms. The IMD has already issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala.