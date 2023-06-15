Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

Severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy', is likely to make landfall in Gujarat between 4 and 5 pm on Thursday, June 15. Around 46,000 individuals have been evacuated and relocated to shelter homes. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Army units are on standby to provide assistance and support, said Amit Arora, the collector of Kutch, Gujarat.

Over 20,000 animals have been shifted to safer locations, adequate supply of rations at all shelter homes is ensured and 50 teams have been deployed for road clearance operations. As Cyclone Biparjoy draws nearer, the Gujarat coast is less than 200 kilometers away from its impact zone. Consequently, authorities have evacuated a total of 74,000 residents from vulnerable areas, specifically 120 villages situated within 10 kilometres of the seashore in Kutch district.

The Navy has placed four ships equipped with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities on standby. Additionally, relief teams are stationed at Porbandar, Okha, and Valsura, ready to provide immediate assistance. Helicopters stationed at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai are prepared to be deployed to Gujarat if necessary.

IMD Warning: Damage expected in these areas

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to destroy thatched houses and cause extensive damage to kutcha houses, slight damage to pucca houses. Flying objects pose a potential threat, and power and communication poles may bend or uproot due to the severe cyclonic storm.

Major damage to roads, flooding of escape routes, disruption of railways, power lines, and signaling systems is anticipated. Standing crops, plantations, orchards, and coconut trees are at risk of damage, while bushy trees like mango may be blown down. Small boats and country crafts may become detached from their moorings, and visibility will be severely affected by salt spray.

Warning for fishermen

Fishermen are strongly advised to suspend all fishing operations in the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea. Those currently at sea are urged to return to the coast. Offshore and onshore activities should be regulated cautiously, and precautions should be taken at ports along the west coast of the country. Naval bases are also instructed to maintain necessary precautions.

Movement of motor boats and small ships in these areas should be avoided. Evacuation measures should be mobilised for coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, while rail and road traffic should be regulated. People in affected areas are advised to remain indoors, and tourism activities may be restricted during this period.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise.