Cyclone Biparjoy: 39 people trapped in Rajasthan flood rescued

On June 18, a rescue team in-charge along with 10 jawans left for the spot after receiving information from the Police Control Room Jalore and other offices for disaster relief and rescue work.

news News

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued 39 civilians stranded in flood-affected Bhinmal town in Rajasthaâ€™s Jalore district in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy, and took them to safe places. As per the instructions of SDRF Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar Vashisht and Commandant Raj Kumar Gupta, the team reached the spot with equipment and helped people to get to safer locations, said Commandant Rajkumar Gupta. On June 18, a rescue team in-charge along with 10 jawans left for the spot after receiving information from the Police Control Room Jalore and other offices for disaster relief and rescue work. The team commander took stock of the situation after reaching the spot at 11:20 a.m.

Due to heavy rains from the night of Saturday, June 17, till the next morning due to Biparjoy storm, the water of Nimbali pond located near Jaswantpura railway crossing in Bhinmal town of Jalore district entered the township and it was submerged. The pond had overflowed.

About 40 people were trapped in Basti, which included mostly children and women. On the instructions of the team commander, the rescue team personnel started the rescue operation. The rescue team first crossed the overflowing pond and reached the township with the help of a motor boat and took out the trapped people from the flooded area wearing life jackets.

By 1 pm, the SDRF rescue team along with the NDRF team made several trips by motor boat and rescued a total of 39 citizens trapped in Basti to safe places, including 11 children, 20 women and eight men.