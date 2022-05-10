Cyclone Asani: Heavy rains in Andhra, flight operations hit at Vizag airport

Heavy rains have been predicted at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 10 and 11 under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm Asani.

The severe cyclonic storm Asani over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 5 kmph through the night on May 9, Monday, bringing heavy rainfall at places along the Andhra Pradesh coast. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), on Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh. On May 11, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Bad weather at Visakhapatnam under the impact of Asani hit flight operations at the airport on Monday. Flights from Kurnool, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad could not land at Visakhapatnam Airport due to bad weather and had to be sent back. Flights of various airlines from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Vijayawada were cancelled.

With Asani moving closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, parts of the coastal region are experiencing gusty winds and rains. High tidal waves were seen in some coastal villages in the Uppada area of Kakinada district. Fishermen have been warned by authorities not to venture into the sea and those already at sea have been advised to return.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were on standby for rescue and relief operations in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the cyclonic storm was heading closer to the coast. It lay centred at about 300 km southeast of Kakinada and 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast.

Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

The APSDMA has asked people to remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains in the coastal regions from Tuesday evening. Gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph are likely. It has also advised the people of north coastal Andhra to be on high alert.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from Tuesday evening. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal on Wednesday. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.