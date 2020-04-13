Cycle Pure Agarbathies donates Rs 1.08 crore to PM CARES fund

The company has also assured its 5,000+ employees that salaries will be paid on time over the next few months.

Money Coronavirus

Cycle Pure Agarbathies, from agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate NR Group, has announced a slew of measures to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a donation of Rs 108,00,000 to the PM CARES Fund.

Apart from this, the brand has also initiated a series of funding and donation activities along with an in-depth business continuity plan for its employees to overcome novel coronavirus.

The NR Group, which has been following the cottage industry model, has more than 5,000 employees working in regular and temporary roles with them in both rural and urban areas. Despite the economic crisis in the country, the company has assured employees that they will all be paid on time for the next few months, as part of its business continuity plan.

“After this entire ordeal ends, we’ll have to get running. Opportunities will arise from places we didn’t expect at all and at that point of time, we would need a nimble organisation. One thing you don't have to worry about is your job and timely salaries. We are ready for any eventuality and are in this together, so please be rest assured about your job and focus on your family. Pray for our Corona Warriors, who are risking everything for our safety day in and out. Pray for India,” Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies told employees.

The Mysuru-based company has also donated Rs 20 lakh to various volunteer groups in their hometown to provide meals, sanitizers and protective masks to the police on duty, hospital staffs, migrant labourers and homeless people. It has also donated another 3 lakhs to Bengaluru-based NGO Samarpan for migrant labourers in the capital. It has also been able to source and secure 5 ventilators for Mysuru government through Rangsons Technologies.

“As an organisation and individuals, we are doing every possible thing from our end to overcome this pandemic. Our employees across the country are also donating to respective COVID-19 state relief funds,” Arjun added.