Cyberabad police to inform employers of techies who violated lockdown for party

The practice isn't new for the city police as it often sends letters to the employers of IT professionals who are caught drunk driving.

The Cyberabad police have said that they will write letters to the employers of the techies who were caught celebrating a birthday party at a farmhouse, in violation of lockdown rules in Kadathal, at the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. As many as 68 people were booked by the Kadathal police for allegedly partying at a farmhouse after the 6 pm curfew. About 60 of those in attendance were IT professionals, reports suggested. Deputy Commissioner of Police for Shamshabad Zone, Prakash Reddy, said that the decision to write letters to the employers informing them about the case against their employees was taken since those accused had blatantly violated the lockdown norms, the Times of India reported. A Special Operations Team (SOT), led by Kadthal Sub Inspector V Sundaraiah, raided the location at 11.30 pm on June 13. The police were alerted by a patrolling team who came across the party. As per a statement from the police, the crowd included 47 men and 21 women.

The police told the paper that the farmhouse was built recently and didn't have any permit. The Tahsildar's office has been asked to seal the premises. The prime accused in the case are Bharath, the owner of the farmhouse and Zeeshan Ali Khan, who is said to have organised the party. The organiser for the party had allegedly served liquor illegally and had arranged for dancing facilities and stay for those who had attended the party.

The party was hosted by a software professional named Varun Goud, who fled the scene upon seeing the police. All the accused have been released after a brief investigation and a case being registered. The practice of sending letters to employers isn't new for the city police. The police often send letters to the employers of IT professionals who are caught drunk driving. However, this appears to be the first instance where letters are being sent to employers for an alleged lockdown violation.

Telangana is currently under a statewide lockdown. On June 8, the government announced that the lockdown restrictions would be extended for 10 more days, until June 20. The relaxation hours, which were previously from 6 am to 1 pm, were extended from 6 am to 5 pm, with one additional hour for people to reach their homes.

