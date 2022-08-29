Cyberabad police arrest cyber fraudsters behind fake trading app, seize Rs 10 crore

Police said a complainant had approached them on losing Rs 27.90 lakh after investing Rs 62.6 lakh on the trading app.

news Crime

Cyberabad police on Monday, August 29, announced that they have busted a gang of interstate cyber fraudsters and seized about Rs 10 crore. The police arrested four persons accused of targeting innocent persons in the name of online trading by using a trading application called Market Box. An amount of Rs 9.81 crore was seized in the form of cash from the accused, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra on Monday. According to police, the fraudsters had cheated the complainant to the tune of Rs 27.90 lakh.

Police said the complainant, who had started online trading on the Market Box trading app, had initially invested approximately Rs 9,999 and lost the whole amount. He then deposited another Rs 10 lakh, traded with it and received Rs 14.9 lakh. Similarly, he continued trading and invested around Rs 62.6 lakh and received Rs 34.7 lakh. In this process, he lost Rs 27.90 lakh. He then realised it was a fraud and filed a complaint, police said. A case was registered under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Police arrested Abhishek Jain (32), a commodity trader from Uttar Pradesh and the main accused behind the Market Box trading app. He had developed a trading application called Market Box with the website www.marketbox.in, and promoted it on various WhatsApp and Telegram groups. The app is similar to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) but not registered with SEBI, police said.

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner said that there are about 3000 traders registered on this fake app. The main accused lured the customers by promoting and advertising the trading app on various chat groups on different platforms. For receiving investments from victims, he shared the Merchant Pool Account (MPA) of another accused, Pawan Kumar Prajapat, maintained by a Jodhpur-based fintech company. This MPA was linked to the market box through the API (Application Programming Interface) of Market Box.

After an investment or pay-in from the victim, it was reflected against their balance on the Market Box ID using which the victim trades. The investments received from victims were diverted through multiple accounts. According to the police, Abhishek Jain had lost money in trading and hatched a plan to collect money from gullible traders through fraudulent trading apps. Pawan Kumar allegedly provided bank accounts to the main accused at a 10% commission for receiving funds from traders.

Police said Pawan Kumar and Akash Roy, both residents of Rajasthan and involved in a fintech business, had provided bank accounts for the app. Akash Roy was actively involved in transferring funds to bank accounts of merchants from Varanasi and nearby areas, for conversion into cash, they added. Sri Krishna Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, an accomplice of the main accused, would collect money from hawala traders, they said, adding that Sri Krishna Kumar was involved in the collection of cash for a commission from merchants in Mughalsarai and Varanasi, on the directions of the main accused.

Pawan Kumar and Akash Roy were arrested from Jodhpur. Mobile phones containing evidence were recovered from them, and based on their confession, the main accused and his accomplice were arrested from Mughalsarai town of Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. An amount of Rs 9.8 crore was seized from the office of the main accused.