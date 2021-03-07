Customs executing agenda of BJP, Congress alleges CM Pinarayi

Pinarayi Vijayan said the agency was trying to "defame" state cabinet members in connection with the dollar smuggling case.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday lashed out at the Customs Department, alleging it was being used for carrying out a campaign for the BJP and Congress in the poll-bound state. The CM also slammed the central agency stating that it was executing the agenda of BJP and Congress. Pinarayi Vijayanâ€™s criticism comes in the wake of Customs Department submitting an affidavit to the Kerala HC, claiming that gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh has named Kerala CM, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and ministers in connection with the dollar smuggling case.

Vijayan said the agency was trying to "defame" state cabinet members in connection with the case. The Customs, in a statement filed in the Kerala high court on Friday, said "She (Swapna Suresh) has stated with clarity about smuggling of foreign currency at the instance of the Hon'ble chief minister and the Hon'ble Speaker with the help of the Consulate."

Responding to the allegations, Vijayan said to serve the narrow political interests of the party ruling the centre, the customs exploited the particular mental condition of Suresh who was in their custody.

"The investigating agency cannot go ahead without evidence. Forgetting this, the Customs (gave the report in the High Court) like a political statement," Vijayan said, referring to the statement given by Suresh to a court in Kochi under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (statement given to Magistrate) and to the Customs under Section 108 of the Customs Act.

"As the elections are approaching, the central probe agencies are attacking the state government in a more vigorous manner. They have taken up the campaign against the Left government and have been executing the agenda of the BJP and the Congress party," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister criticised the Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Sumit Kumar who filed the statement in court in connection with the dollar smuggling case, saying the top officer, "who is not even a party to the matter in the High Court has filed the statement to defame the Left government, its ministers and the Assembly Speaker."

He cited the Customs investigation into the gold smuggling case and the Enforcement Directorate probe against the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). "They want to destroy KIIFB, which has been proved as a development alternative to the whole country," he said. He launched a scathing attack on the central agencies on a day the Left parties carried out protest marches towards the offices of the central agency in the state.

Further escalating the tension between the Customs and ruling CPI(M), the Customs, probing various cases connected with the gold smuggling, on Saturday served notice to Vinodini Balakrishnan, wife of former CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, asking her to appear before it on March 10.

While Vinodini said she has not received any such notice, a Customs official said she has been directed to appear before the probe team next week. Customs officials, however, did not elaborate.

Vinodini is alleged to have used one of the expensive mobile phones gifted by Santhosh Eappen, owner of the Unitac Company which was entrusted to construct flats for the poor in Wadakanchery under the state government's LIFE Mission project, to a UAE consulate official. However, Vinodini has rejected the allegations.

The Customs has also issued notice to Speaker Sreeramakrishnan, directing him to appear before its probe team on March 12.

â€˜Intimidation will not work'

Taking a serious note of the CPI(M)-led alliance's move to target it politically, the Customs alleged that a political party was trying to intimidate it but made it clear that it will not work.

"A political party trying intimidation will not work," Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Sumit Kumar wrote on his Facebook page.

He also shared posters of the LDF announcing protest march towards Customs offices in the state and newspaper cuttings relating to the dollar scam on social media.

Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan also dismissed as "childish" the CPI(M)'s allegation that the BJP was politically using the probe agencies. "This was not an affidavit submitted by the Customs on its own. This was a reply in the form of an affidavit by the agency to a writ filed by the Jail DGP," the union minister said.

"The Customs had to inform the court about the high level connections of Swapna Suresh. The CPI(M) is playing the victim card... the Customs is following due procedure in the investigation," Muraleedharan said.

BJP state chief K Surendran said the CPI(M) protest march was an attempt to change the course of the investigation in the gold smuggling and dollar smuggling cases by threatening the probe agencies.

