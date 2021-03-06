Customs Dept issues notice to former Kerala CPI(M) state secy Kodiyeriâ€™s wife

The Customs Department on Saturday reportedly served a notice to Vinodhini Balakrishnan, wife of former Kerala CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. She was asked to appear before the officials on March 10.

The notice has been served in connection with the missing iPhones that were alleged to have been given by Santhosh Eapen, the managing director of Unitac Builders, which had sponsored Kerala government's housing project Life Mission in Thrissur. Eapen was recently arrested by Customs for allegedly smuggling dollars worth â‚¹1.30 crore.

The Customs department claims that in their investigation, they have found that Vinodhini was using one of the iPhones till July last year.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court, Eapen sought to quash the FIR that mentioned that Swapna Suresh (prime accused in the Kerala diplomatic channel gold smuggling case) had asked him to buy five iPhones to be given to VIP guests, who had been called to participate in the UAE national day celebrations held in Kochi in December 2019.

According to Eapen's remand report, he had admitted that he gave 6% commission to a firm, ISO Monk. This firm is owned by Sandeep Nair, another accused in the gold smuggling case, to get the contract of the Life Mission project.

Trouble began after rumours started doing the rounds that Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was given one of the smartphones.

At that time, while all those who were given the devices were identified, the owner of the most expensive iPhone was not identified.

Now, the Customs claim they found that Vinodhini was using the Rs 1.13-lakh worth iPhone.

Meanwhile, Vinodhini has denied that she took the phone from Eapen. She also said that she has no connection with him.

The CPI(M) party members have also reacted stating that all these allegations are aiming at the coming Assembly elections. They said that as there is every chance for an LDF victory again, the BJP is trying to malign the front using their power.

It was Congress legislator Anil Akkara, who unravelled the scam and approached the Kerala High Court for a CBI probe, which was given the green signal.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had to bow out as secretary of the CPI(M) last year after his younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru in a money laundering case. Bineesh continues to be in jail.

His elder son Binoy Kodiyeri is also entangled in a case where a woman from Bihar has approached the Mumbai High Court claiming that her child is the son of Binoy, who is already married and has a family.

