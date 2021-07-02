Curve flattening in Karnataka? Recoveries four times more than new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru reported 676 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 12.14 lakh.

news COVID-19

In another evidence of the daily COVID-19 infection curve in Karnataka flattening, the recoveries for the day were four times the 3,203 new cases at 14,302 on July 1. "Recoveries shot up to 27.46 lakh with 14,302 patients discharged during the day, while 3,203 new cases registered on Wednesday rose the state's COVID-19 tally to 28.47 lakh, including 65,312 active cases," said the daily COVID-19 bulletin. As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru reported 676 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 12.14 lakh, including 33,516 active cases, while 11.65 lakh recovered so far, with 10,840 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mysuru reported 366 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 285 and Hassan 281 on Wednesday. With 94 succumbing to the infection, including 11 in Bengaluru during the day, the state's death toll rose to 35,134 and the city's toll to 15,644 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago. Out of 1.56 lakh tests conducted across the state during the day, 36,475 were through rapid antigen detection and 1.19 lakh were through RT-PCR method. Positivity rate was at 2.05% and case fatality rate 2.93% across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1.01 lakh including 32,343 above 45 years and 66,988 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day. "Cumulatively, 2.28 crore people, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan asked the vice chancellors of universities to speed up vaccination. He set a deadline July 7 to vaccinate all students above 18 years to facilitate reopening of colleges and resume physical classes.