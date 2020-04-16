Currency notes possible source of infection for coronavirus, says Andhra DGP

The DGP's office later clarified that it was just a possibility and there was no concrete evidence of it yet.

A communication sent from the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday highlighted the possibility of catching coronavirus through currency notes, triggering mild panic among ground-level police officials. However, the DGP's office later clarified that there is no concrete evidence of it yet.

"It's just one of the possibilities of catching infection which our staff in office have incorporated in one of the many routine messages which are sent on a daily basis to keep alerting units on the ground. Just to be aware of the possibilities and to keep them alert all the while," said a statement from Director General of Police Gautam Sawang.

"As on date, there is no proof or any established evidence of contamination by currency notes of any kind whatsoever in the state," it added.

The clarification came after an internal circular to police units surfaced. It mentioned that health officials grew suspicious about the role of currency in spread of coronavirus while analysing three positive cases without any travel history or contact with such returnees.

Of the three, one is a teacher from East Godavari district, another is a woman from Krishna district, and the third is an RMP doctor from Guntur district.

Mentioning these examples, the DGP office advised the police heads of all cities and districts in the state to encourage digital transactions for safety.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 14 even as the overall tally of cases in Andhra Pradesh touched 525 on Wednesday evening. Following a brief lull, Kurnool witnessed a surge in positive cases with 13 cases reported from the district.

Guntur district continues to lead with 122 cases, the highest number of cases in the state, followed by Kurnool at 110.

With 20 people discharged so far, the effective number of coronavirus patients in Andhra Pradesh stands at 491.

