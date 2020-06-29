Curbs on Telangana-AP border: No vehicle entry into Guntur district between 7pm and 7am

Curbs will be implemented on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border in Nalgonda district, where commercial vehicles will only be allowed between 7 am and 7 pm, starting from Monday, authorities said.

In a statement, Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath said that the timings will be monitored at the check-post at Wadapally.

The orders were announced after his Guntur District counterpart in Andhra Pradesh issued new guidelines and travel regulations, given the rising cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Asking people to make arrangements accordingly, Ranganath added that no public transport vehicles will be allowed on the Nagarjunasagar-Macherla road.

However, those travelling on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, who would enter Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, will still be allowed.

Only transport and emergency service vehicles can cross the border without a pass, while all others entering Andhra Pradesh must carry a valid e-pass, which can be approved on the 'Spandana' portal of the state government.

The orders were issued even as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he will take a decision in next three to four days on the proposal to re-impose a lockdown in Hyderabad for a few days.

"Hyderabad is a metropolitan city in which one crore people live. It is but natural that like other cities in the country, the spread of coronavirus is also high in the city. People started moving around after the lockdown was lifted. This led to the spread of the virus. In Chennai, lockdown was re-imposed to contain the spread. Other cities in the country are also thinking on these lines," the Chief Minister said.

"A decision on lockdown should be taken by eliciting views from all the concerned. Let us examine the situation keenly. If need be, a Cabinet meeting will be convened in three to four days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken," he added.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Telangana reached 14,419 on Sunday with 983 people testing positive in a 24-hour period. While 9,000 of them are undergoing treatment, 5,172 have been discharged including 244 on Sunday.

The day also saw four deaths, taking the death toll to 247.

